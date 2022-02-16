Buckle (BKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Buckle (BKE) closed at $38.67, marking a +0.68% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 5.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Buckle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Buckle is projected to report earnings of $1.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $331.9 million, up 4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Buckle should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Buckle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Buckle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.17.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

