Buckle (BKE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Buckle (BKE) closed at $32.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 2.47% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 9.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Buckle as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Buckle is projected to report earnings of $1.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $344 million, up 7.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.39 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.46% and +6.77%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Buckle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Buckle is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Buckle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.96.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



