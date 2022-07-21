Buckle (BKE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Buckle (BKE) closed at $30.51, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 4.59% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Buckle as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 19, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, down 10.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $299.7 million, up 1.55% from the year-ago period.

BKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.27 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.13% and +6.46%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Buckle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Buckle currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Buckle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.46, which means Buckle is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

