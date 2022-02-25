Buckle (BKE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Buckle (BKE) closed at $36.69, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.24% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 1.06% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Buckle as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.48, up 11.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $380.9 million, up 19.46% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Buckle should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.24% lower. Buckle is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Buckle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.66. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.45.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

