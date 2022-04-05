Buckle (BKE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Buckle (BKE) closed at $33.19, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 5.47% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Buckle as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Buckle to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $339 million, up 13.33% from the year-ago period.

BKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.74% and +8.83%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Buckle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.29% higher within the past month. Buckle is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Buckle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.73.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

