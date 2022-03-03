Buckle (BKE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Buckle (BKE) closed at $36.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.77% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 2.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Buckle as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.48, up 11.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $380.9 million, up 19.46% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Buckle. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.24% lower. Buckle is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Buckle has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.66 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.87.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

