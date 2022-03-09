Buckle (BKE) Continues to Impress With Stellar Sales Run

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. BKE have increased 6.6% in the past year despite the ongoing supply-chain issues and other pandemic-led hurdles, thanks to BKE’s robust strategic efforts and an impressive sales trend. BKE has been putting up a stellar sales performance for quite sometime now, which continued in February.



Solid gains from Buckle’s women’s and men’s merchandise categories are steadily contributing to this upbeat sales performance. Comparable store net sales for the same fiscal month were impressive too. Apart from BKE’s men’s and women’s business, the Youth business continues to yield well on solid denims and knits.



We note that Buckle is constantly benefiting from its product assortments. Its accessory and footwear categories are performing well too. Additionally, BKE has been seeing strength in its online business for a while. This Kearney, NE-based player presently operates 439 retail outlets across 42 states compared with 442 stores as of Mar 3, 2021. Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have outperformed the industry’s 12.1% dip in a year’s time.



Let’s delve deeper.

Robust Sales Run

Buckle’s net sales for the four-week fiscal month ended Feb 26, 2022 rose 32.9% to $87.9 million from $66.1 million recorded in the four-week fiscal month ended Feb 27, 2021. We note that this apparel, footwear and accessories retailer registered a sales increase of 17.3%, 35.9%, 23.6% and 17.3%, respectively, in the preceding four months. For the fiscal month under review, comparable store net sales for stores open at least a year climbed 33.3% year over year. The metric jumped 17.7%, 36%, 23.3% and 17.8%, respectively, in the prior four months.



For the same period, total sales at the men’s unit increased 34% from the level recorded in the four-week period ended Feb 26, 2022 while the metric at the women’s business jumped 33.5%. While the men’s category contributed 51% to BKE’s overall monthly sales, the women’s unit accounted for nearly 49%.

On combining the men’s and women’s categories, accessory sales for the fiscal month climbed 29.5% while footwear sales rose 64.5% from the level registered in the comparable fiscal February of 2021. The accessory and footwear categories accounted for 8.5% and 13%, respectively, of the overall fiscal February 2022 sales. For the comparable period in fiscal 2021, sales constituted 8.5% and 10.5%, respectively.

What’s More?

We note that Buckle is likely to post an increase in the top and the bottom line from the year-ago quarter’s respective reported figures when it announces fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings on Mar 11, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly sales is pegged at $380.9 million, indicating growth of 19.5% from the year-ago period’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.48, suggesting a rise of 11.3% from the year-ago period’s tally. The consensus mark has increased 14.7% in the past 30 days. Buckle delivered an earnings surprise of 42.8% in the trailing four quarters, on average.

Key Picks in Retail

Some better-ranked stocks are Capri Holdings CPRI, Boot Barn Holdings BOOT and Tapestry TPR.



Capri Holdings, which offers accessories and footwear, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. CPRI has an expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rate of 53.9% for three-five years. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Capri Holdings’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 37.1% and 215.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s corresponding figures. CPRI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1,018.2%, on average.



Boot Barn Holdings, a lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. BOOT has an expected EPS growth rate of 20% for three-five years.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn Holdings’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 62.6% and 220.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s corresponding figures. BOOT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.1%, on average.



Tapestry, a renowned designer of fine accessories, presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). TPR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 17.5% and 22.9%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago period’s levels. TPR has an expected EPS growth rate of 12.5% for three-five years.

