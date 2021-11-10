Bucher Industries shuts down unit after detecting cyber attack

GENEVA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering technology company Bucher Industries AG BUCN.S said on Wednesday it had identified an attack by malware on the IT infrastructure of its Bucher Municipal division.

"Bucher Industries' monitoring systems reported activities indicating the preparation of an attack by external attackers," the company said in a statement.

"The company shut down the IT infrastructure of the division Bucher Municipal in a secured manner immediately after detecting the activities and stopped production as a precaution."

"At present, Bucher Industries does not expect a material impact on the 2021 business results," it added.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

