Bubs Australia shares slump over 9% as minority shareholders seek board overhaul

June 22 (Reuters) - A group of minority shareholders of Bubs Australia BUB.AX on Thursday called for an extraordinary meeting to vote out the current board of directors citing "destruction" of the company, sending the infant formula maker's shares plunging more than 9%.

The group of shareholders, which controls 5.04% of the company, is seeking to remove all the four non-executive directors in a campaign dubbed "Save Our Bubs". It has nominated former a2 Milk Asia head Peter Nathan to be the new Bubs CEO.

"The concerned shareholders have requested the EGM (extraordinary general meeting) because they believe Katrina Rathie, Steve Lin, Paul Jensen and Reg Weine lack relevant experience and are presiding over the destruction of our great company," the shareholders said in a statement.

"The current board summarily sacked top executives and lost the support of Bubs' founder, taking control of the board and management without a transition plan for a new CEO, CFO or business strategy."

In May, CEO Kristy Carr was fired for allegedly failing to comply with "reasonable board directions", according to media reports. Carr sued Bubs alleging wrongful termination, the reports added.

The group of shareholders is backing James Jackson for the non-executive chairman position, which incumbent Katrina Rathie hopes to retain.

Bubs Australia has recommended its shareholders vote against the removal of current directors and oppose the appointment of directors proposed by the dissenting group at a meeting on July 27.

Shares of Bubs were down 2.6%, as of 0224 GMT, after falling as much as 9.2% earlier in the day, with more than 2.7 million shares changing hands.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

