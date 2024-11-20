Bubs Australia Outlines Strategic Goals at AGM

Bubs Australia Ltd. (AU:BUB) has released an update.

Bubs Australia Limited recently held its 2024 Annual General Meeting in Melbourne, with Chair Katrina Rathie welcoming shareholders and outlining the company’s progress and strategic objectives. The meeting included voting on several shareholder resolutions, with results to be announced post-meeting. CEO and Managing Director Reg Weine also addressed attendees, highlighting key developments and future plans for the company.

