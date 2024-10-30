News & Insights

Bubs Australia Ltd. Reports Strong Revenue Growth for FY25

October 30, 2024 — 07:19 pm EDT

Bubs Australia Ltd. (AU:BUB) has released an update.

Bubs Australia Ltd. reported a strong start to FY25, with a 121% increase in October 2024 group gross revenue compared to the previous year, driven by impressive sales in the USA and significant growth in China. Despite a slight decline in net revenue for Q1 FY25, the company achieved a gross profit margin of 43%, highlighting its successful strategy in key markets. Bubs remains the top domestic goat formula brand in Australia, and is actively working on expanding its product presence in the USA and China.

