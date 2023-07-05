News & Insights

Bubs Australia eyes higher sales revenue for 2024 amid organisational review

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

July 05, 2023 — 07:00 pm EDT

July 6 (Reuters) - Bubs Australia BUB.AX forecast a 35% growth in net sales revenue for fiscal 2024, the infant formula maker said on Thursday, as it lays a strategic review outcome.

The company expects to report a net sales revenue of A$80 million ($53.23 million) for the full year.

($1 = 1.5029 Australian dollars)

