Bubs Australia eyes higher sales revenue for 2024 amid organisational review

July 6 (Reuters) - Bubs Australia BUB.AX forecast a 35% growth in net sales revenue for fiscal 2024, the infant formula maker said on Thursday, as it lays a strategic review outcome.

The company expects to report a net sales revenue of A$80 million ($53.23 million) for the full year.

($1 = 1.5029 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.