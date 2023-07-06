BUBS AUSTRALIA (BUB) Price Target Decreased by 10.21% to 0.29

The average one-year price target for BUBS AUSTRALIA (BUB) has been revised to 0.29 / share. This is an decrease of 10.21% from the prior estimate of 0.32 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.10 to a high of 0.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.14% from the latest reported closing price of 0.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in BUBS AUSTRALIA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUB is 0.00%, a decrease of 32.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 19,791K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,351K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,080K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,159K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUB by 30.74% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,324K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 1,209K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares, representing an increase of 16.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUB by 40.73% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 969K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.