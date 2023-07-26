News & Insights

Bubs Australia backs current board, to name new CEO in August

July 26, 2023 — 10:16 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 3, 4 and 5, share moves in paragraph 6

July 27 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Bubs Australia BUB.AX on Thursday backed current head Katrina Rathie as the infant formula maker's non-executive chair, while the company promised to announce a new CEO in August, sending shares down more than 15%.

A group of dissident shareholders, controlling 5.04% of the company, was seeking to remove all the four non-executive directors in a campaign dubbed "Save Our Bubs" while nominating former A2 Milk ATM.NZ Asia head Peter Nathan to be the new chief.

Ousted ex-CEO Kristy Carr has been leading a group of dissident investors who have been planning to vote out the current board of directors, citing "destruction" of the company.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.