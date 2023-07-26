Bubs Australia backs current board, to name new CEO in August

Adds background in paragraphs 3, 4 and 5, share moves in paragraph 6

July 27 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Bubs Australia BUB.AX on Thursday backed current head Katrina Rathie as the infant formula maker's non-executive chair, while the company promised to announce a new CEO in August, sending shares down more than 15%.

A group of dissident shareholders, controlling 5.04% of the company, was seeking to remove all the four non-executive directors in a campaign dubbed "Save Our Bubs" while nominating former A2 Milk ATM.NZ Asia head Peter Nathan to be the new chief.

Ousted ex-CEO Kristy Carr has been leading a group of dissident investors who have been planning to vote out the current board of directors, citing "destruction" of the company.

