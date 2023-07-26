Bubs Australia backs current board, to name new CEO in August

News & Insights

July 26, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Bubs Australia BUB.AX on Thursday backed current head Katrina Rathie as the infant formula maker's non-executive chair with the company now expecting to announce a new CEO in August.

A group of dissident shareholders, who control 5.04% of the company, were seeking to remove all the four non-executive directors in a campaign dubbed "Save Our Bubs" while nominating former A2 Milk ATM.NZ Asia head Peter Nathan to be the new chief.

