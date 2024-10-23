News & Insights

Bubblr Announces Leadership Changes and Compensation Adjustments

October 23, 2024 — 10:48 am EDT

Bubblr ( (BBLR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

In an executive shake-up effective October 17, 2024, Stephen Morris transitioned from CEO to Chief Technical Officer, while Manfred Ebensberger took over as CEO, also joining the Board of Directors. Ebensberger, with a rich background in European investment and luxury fashion sectors, was granted a lucrative package including $90,000 annually and 6.2 million stock options. Meanwhile, CFO David Chetwood saw his salary halved to $90,000 but received 3 million stock options.

