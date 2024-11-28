Bubalus Resources Pauses Trading for Key Announcement

Bubalus Resources Ltd. (AU:BUS) has released an update.

Bubalus Resources Ltd. (ASX: BUS) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a major announcement concerning a proposed tenement acquisition and capital raising. This trading halt is expected to last for up to two business days, with normal trading anticipated to resume by December 3, 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting further details on this significant corporate move.

