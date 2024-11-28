News & Insights

Stocks

Bubalus Resources Pauses Trading for Key Announcement

November 28, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bubalus Resources Ltd. (AU:BUS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bubalus Resources Ltd. (ASX: BUS) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a major announcement concerning a proposed tenement acquisition and capital raising. This trading halt is expected to last for up to two business days, with normal trading anticipated to resume by December 3, 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting further details on this significant corporate move.

For further insights into AU:BUS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.