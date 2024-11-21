Bubalus Resources Ltd. Sees Strong Support at AGM

Bubalus Resources Ltd. (AU:BUS) has released an update.

Bubalus Resources Ltd. announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their latest annual general meeting, including the re-election of a director and the adoption of a remuneration report. The shareholders also approved the insertion of proportional takeover provisions and a 10% placement capacity, indicating strong support for the company’s strategic direction.

