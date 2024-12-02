News & Insights

Bubalus Resources Ltd. Announces New Securities Issuance

December 02, 2024 — 08:01 pm EST

Bubalus Resources Ltd. (AU:BUS) has released an update.

Bubalus Resources Ltd. is set to issue a new batch of securities, including unlisted options with various exercise prices and expiration dates. The company plans to distribute a total of 5,496,000 fully paid ordinary shares along with several unlisted options, highlighting its strategic financial maneuvers in the market. This move could pique the interest of investors seeking opportunities in the evolving securities landscape.

