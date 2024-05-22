Bubalus Resources Gears Up for REE Drilling Venture

Bubalus Resources Ltd. (AU:BUS) has released an update.

Bubalus Resources Ltd. has secured approval to begin exploratory drilling at the Nolans East Rare Earth Element (REE) Project, where they will investigate 8 high-priority targets among 22 identified. The project is notably in proximity to Arafura Resources’ significant REE mine development, supported by substantial government funding. With the necessary Heritage Authority Certificate in hand, Bubalus anticipates starting drilling activities by mid-June following contractor engagement.

