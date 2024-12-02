Bubalus Resources Announces Director Departure and Stake Details

Bubalus Resources Ltd. (AU:BUS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bubalus Resources Ltd. announced the departure of Scott David Deakin from its board of directors, effective December 3, 2024. Deakin, who held 900,000 ordinary shares and 575,000 options, has had a significant stake in the company. This change in leadership could impact the company’s strategic direction and investor sentiment.

For further insights into AU:BUS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.