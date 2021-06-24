Buba head sees no need for Germany to suspend debt brake in 2022 -sources

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann sees no need for Germany to suspend its debt brake again in 2022 and told Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet that growth forecasts for this and next year were too pessimistic, participants in the meeting told Reuters.

Weidmann told a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday that he expected higher tax revenues and lower spending in 2022 and in addition, stabilisation measures would no longer be needed, the sources said.

The Bundesbank, Germany's central bank, declined to comment.

German business daily Handelsblatt had reported on Weidmann's remarks earlier.

Merkel's government has financed unprecedented rescue and stimulus measures during the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe's biggest economy with record new borrowing of 130 billion euros in 2020 and 240 billion euros in 2021.

To do this, it had to use an emergency clause to suspend debt limits enshrined in the constitution and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's planned budget for next year would require those limits to be suspended again for the third year running.

Earlier this month, the Bundesbank said it expects the German economy to reach pre-pandemic levels as soon as next quarter, growing by 3.7% this year, 5.2% next year and 1.7% in 2023.

