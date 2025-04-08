$BTU stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BTU stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,174,837 of trading volume.

$BTU Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BTU:

$BTU insiders have traded $BTU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK SPURBECK (EVP and CFO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $295,200

JAMES C. GRECH (President and CEO) purchased 6,684 shares for an estimated $100,059

$BTU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $BTU stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BTU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTU in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/16/2024

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 11/01/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/15/2024

