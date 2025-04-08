$BTU stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BTU stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,174,837 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BTU:
$BTU Insider Trading Activity
$BTU insiders have traded $BTU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK SPURBECK (EVP and CFO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $295,200
- JAMES C. GRECH (President and CEO) purchased 6,684 shares for an estimated $100,059
$BTU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $BTU stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THOMIST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 5,860,355 shares (-91.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,715,833
- KGH LTD removed 1,197,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,065,180
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 972,356 shares (+4916.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,361,134
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 775,737 shares (-43.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,243,932
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 733,121 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,351,553
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 718,274 shares (+113.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,040,657
- GATE CITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 677,622 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,189,404
$BTU Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTU in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/16/2024
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 11/01/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/15/2024
