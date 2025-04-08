Stocks
BTU

$BTU stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 08, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$BTU stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,174,837 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $BTU:

$BTU Insider Trading Activity

$BTU insiders have traded $BTU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK SPURBECK (EVP and CFO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $295,200
  • JAMES C. GRECH (President and CEO) purchased 6,684 shares for an estimated $100,059

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BTU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $BTU stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BTU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTU in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/16/2024
  • Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 11/01/2024
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/15/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BTU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BTU forecast page.

You can track data on $BTU on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.