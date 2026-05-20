BTT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust (Symbol: BTT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.62, changing hands as high as $22.71 per share. BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTT's low point in its 52 week range is $21.05 per share, with $23.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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