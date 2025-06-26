BTSG vs. OPCH: Which Home Infusion Stock is a Better Buy Now?

As the healthcare industry continues shifting toward decentralized, patient-centric care models, home infusion and specialty pharmacy services are gradually becoming key battlegrounds for growth. In this niche, BrightSpring Health Services BTSG and Option Care Health OPCH are two emerging players who are gaining from the rising demand for lower-cost, high-quality treatment options delivered in the comfort of patients’ homes or in outpatient infusion clinics.

The newly public BrightSpring is rapidly scaling up and successfully registered 33% growth in its infusion and specialty pharmacy segment in the first quarter of 2025, fueled by rising prescription volumes and 127 limited distribution drug launches. In contrast, Option Care Health is focusing on infusion clinic growth and AI-powered automation through partners like Palantir PLTR.

With both companies having strong long-term prospects, the real question is which one is relatively better positioned for your portfolio currently? Let's find out.

OPCH, BTSG Stocks Rallying YTD, Outperforming Sector and Benchmark



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Reasons to be Bullish on BTSG

Rapid Growth in Infusion & Specialty Pharmacy: BrightSpring’s infusion and specialty pharmacy segment posted 33% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by a 20% rise in script volume and a growing portfolio of 127 limited distribution drugs (LDDs).

Operational Excellence: It achieved 99.999% dispense accuracy, 95% infusion satisfaction and over 90% home health satisfaction, alongside strong outcomes in neuro rehab and near-perfect delivery metrics.

Strong EBITDA Momentum: BrightSpring reported a 28% improvement in adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter, driven by robust performance across both its Pharmacy Solutions and Provider Services segments. Pharmacy Solutions alone contributed 31% growth in adjusted EBITDA, supported by rising script volumes, expanding LDD offerings and operational initiatives.

Raised 2025 Guidance: BrightSpring’s strong start to 2025 led management to raise its full-year guidance, with revenues now expected to be between $12.0 billion and $12.5 billion, and adjusted EBITDA projected to be in the range of $570 million to $585 million. This implies full-year EBITDA growth of up to 27%, excluding the impact of the pending Community Living divestiture.

Key Reasons to be Bullish on OPCH

Balanced Revenue Growth: Option Care Health posted 16% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter, with mid-teens growth in acute therapies and high-teens growth in chronic, rare, and orphan therapies. This balanced performance across its portfolio proves OPCH's ability to serve a broad spectrum of complex patient needs, from post-acute care to chronic disease management.

AI-Driven Operational Leverage: OPCH is actively deploying advanced technologies to drive margin expansion and streamline patient onboarding. It is leveraging AI through its partnership with Palantir to optimize patient registration and benefit verification. In parallel, its use of robotic process automation (RPA) is improving cash collection velocity, revenue cycle efficiency, and staff productivity, strengthening both cost control and scalability.

Robust Financial Performance and Capital Allocation: Option Care Health’s adjusted EBITDA improved 13.7% year over year, leading to an 8.4% EBITDA margin. It also generated strong cash flow from operations and repurchased $100 million in stock in the first quarter while maintaining balance sheet flexibility. It guided full-year 2025 revenues in the range of $5.4–$5.6 billion and EBITDA of $455–$470 million, reinforcing confidence in sustained growth and capital discipline.

Comparing EPS Projections: BrightSpring & Option Care Health

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTSG’s 2025 earnings per share suggests 82.1% improvement from 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPCH’s 2025 EPS implies an improvement of 36.6% over the previous fiscal.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BTSG is Attractively Valued Than OPCH

BrightSpring is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing healthcare stocks, of 0.31X, above its one-year median of 0.25X. Meanwhile, Option Care Health is presently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 0.90X, which is below its 5-year median of 0.97X.

While BTSG may appear slightly elevated when compared with its own historical average, relative to OPCH, it remains attractively valued.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Buy BTSG Now, Hold OPCH

As a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, BrightSpring is delivering faster revenue and EBITDA growth, and the 2025 EPS estimate points to an 82.1% increase, far outpacing OPCH’s projected 36.6%. While OPCH, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, is making strategic strides with infusion clinic expansion and next-gen automation through its AI partnership with Palantir, its financial growth remains more measured. BTSG also offers a valuation edge, trading at a forward P/S of 0.31x versus OPCH’s 0.90x, making it more attractively priced relative to its growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

