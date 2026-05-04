BTSG Stock Gains on Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat, 2026 Outlook Raised

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 39 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents by 34.5%. The bottom line improved 105.3% year over year.

GAAP EPS in the quarter was 34 cents compared with 5 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 Revenue Details

The company reported revenues of $3.61 billion, up 25.6% from the prior-year recorded number. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.35%.

Revenue growth was fueled by positive performance from all segments, primarily driven by results of the Specialty and Infusion business within Pharmacy Solutions, as well as the Home Healthcare business within the Provider Services segment.

Shares of BTSG were up approximately 10% during after-market trading following the first-quarter results. However, the company’s shares have climbed 40.4% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s decline of 11.6%. The broader S&P 500 Index has increased 6.5% in the same time frame.



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BTSG’s Segmental Details

Pharmacy Solutions

Revenues from this segment totaled $3.17 billion, up 25.2% reportedly year over year. The sales growth was fueled by strong performance in Specialty and Infusion, which was driven by strength in specialty and market adoption of existing LDDs, new LDD wins, brand-to-generic conversions and generic utilization and growth in fee-for-service programs, including hubs and service agreements and strong commercial execution. Infusion contributed through solid volume growth and operational metrics driven by process improvements. However, Home and Community Pharmacy revenues represented a decline due to the impact of the IRA.

Provider Services

Revenues totaled $442 million, up 27.9% year over year. Growth was driven primarily by strong Home Healthcare growth supported by census growth, de novo expansion, preferred MA contracts and ongoing successful integration of acquired branches.

Q1 Margins

Gross profit was $482.2 million, up 42.5% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin was 15.2%, up 180 bps from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $360.8 million, up 25.4% year over year.

Operating income totaled $121.4 million, up 139.4% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the operating margin was 3.8%, up 180 bps from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Financial Position of BTSG

BrightSpring exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $888.8 million compared with $88.4 million in the previous quarter.

Total assets decreased to $6.21 billion from $6.41 billion in the previous quarter.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities during the first quarter was $122.9 million compared with $101.6 million in the year-ago period.

2026 Guidance by BTSG

BrightSpring improved its guidance for 2026. The company now expects revenues to be in the range of $14.725 billion to $15.225 billion, up from the previous guidance of $14.450 billion to $15.00 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its revenues and earnings is pegged at $14.79 billion and $1.50 per share, respectively.

The company expects Pharmacy Solutions revenues to be in the range of $12.85 billion to $13.3 billion (up from $12.60 billion to $13.10 billion, previously) and provider services revenues to be in the range of $1.875 billion to $1.925 billion (up from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion, previously).

BTSG expects total adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $795 million to $825 million (up from $760 million to $790 million, previously).

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Quote

Our Take on BrightSpring's Q1 Results

BrightSpring delivered a strong start to 2026, with first-quarter earnings and revenues surpassing estimates, supported by broad-based execution across both Pharmacy Solutions and Provider Services. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth reflected a combination of volume strength, favorable mix and operational efficiencies. Expansion of gross margin and operating margin was encouraging.

Pharmacy Solutions remains the primary growth engine, driven by robust specialty and infusion performance, with script growth exceeding 30% and continued momentum from limited distribution drug (LDD) wins, generic utilization and expansion of fee-for-service offerings. The addition of exclusive and ultra-narrow LDDs, alongside growing hub and services revenues, is enhancing both scale and margin profile. While Home and Community Pharmacy faced expected IRA-related headwinds.

Within Provider Services, strong growth was led by Home Health, benefiting from census expansion, de novo activity and successful integration of acquired Amedisys and LHC assets. Continued investment in clinical quality, market development and centralized operations is driving both admissions growth and operational leverage. Hospice, rehab and personal care businesses maintained steady momentum, underpinned by high patient satisfaction and consistent service delivery.

BrightSpring continues to execute on a disciplined operating model centered on scale, efficiency and high-quality outcomes. Investments in automation, AI-driven workflows and process optimization are beginning to translate into margin expansion while strengthening the company’s ability to manage complex patient populations at lower cost settings. The divestiture of the Community Living business further enhances balance sheet flexibility, reducing leverage and supporting future capital deployment.

With raised full-year guidance, BrightSpring enters the remainder of 2026 well-positioned to drive durable growth and expand value creation across its diversified healthcare platform.

BTSG’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

BrightSpring currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space that are expected to report earnings soon are Encompass Health Corporation EHC, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO.

Encompass Health currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at $1.48. The same for revenues is pegged at $1.57 billion. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Encompass Health has an estimated long-term growth rate of 8.8%. EHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.79%.

Phibro Animal Health holds a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS and revenues are currently pegged at 72 cents and $360.9 million, respectively.

Phibro Animal Health has an estimated long-term growth rate of 21.5%. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.15%.

Cooper Companies currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at $1.10. The same for its revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion.

Cooper Companies has an estimated long-term growth rate of 8.4%. COO’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.11%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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