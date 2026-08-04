BTSG Raises 2026 Guidance as Specialty and Home Health Drive Growth

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG exceeded second-quarter expectations and raised its 2026 outlook as pharmacy and provider operations expanded together. The results strengthened the case that scale, mix and execution can lift profitability faster than revenues.

The key question is whether specialty, infusion and home health growth can continue absorbing reimbursement pressure, customer exits and integration costs.

BrightSpring’s Quarter Reset Expectations

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 45 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.6%. Revenues of $3.87 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 6.1% and increased 23% year over year.

The beat extended beyond the top line. Adjusted EBITDA rose 44.2% to $206 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 80 basis points to 5.3%. Gross profit increased 31.5%, showing that operating leverage accompanied the revenue gain.



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Specialty and Infusion Powered BTSG’s Beat

Specialty and Infusion revenues climbed 30.1% to $2.87 billion, supported by 31% specialty-script growth. BrightSpring added two ultra-narrow limited-distribution drugs during the quarter, taking its portfolio to 155, and launched 12 such drugs in the first half of 2026.

Acute infusion volume grew more than 20%, and management identified 12-15 additional states for potential expansion over five years. Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH, a national home and alternate-site infusion provider, offers investors another stock tied to demand in this care setting.

Home Health Added a Second Growth Engine

Provider Services revenues increased 30.3% to $466 million, led by a 50.5% rise in Home Health Care revenues. Higher average daily census, de novo locations and the acquired Amedisys and LHC branches drove the gain.

The acquired branches contributed about $78 million in revenues and $8 million in adjusted EBITDA during the quarter. BrightSpring now expects roughly $35 million in 2026 adjusted EBITDA from those assets, while nearly 95% of its home health branches carry ratings of four stars or better. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH, which provides private-duty nursing, home health and hospice services, is another relevant home-care stock.

BrightSpring Raised Its 2026 Outlook

BrightSpring increased its 2026 revenue guidance to $15.10-$15.425 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is now projected at $820-$845 million.



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The increase indicates that volume growth, favorable mix and operating execution are offsetting much of the pressure from reimbursement changes and customer exits. Management also expects about $600 million in operating cash flow and year-end leverage below 2X before potential acquisitions.

IRA Pressure Still Complicates BTSG’s Story

Home and Community Pharmacy revenues declined 8% as Inflation Reduction Act changes reduced second-quarter revenues by about $50 million and the company exited uneconomic customers. Management expects roughly $45 million of IRA-related pressure in each remaining quarter, taking the full-year effect to approximately $200 million.

Revenue comparisons may remain uneven even as profitability improves. Automation, service levels and customer selection supported year-over-year profit growth in this business, making margins, cash flow and retention important measures of execution.

BTSG’s Momentum Signals Support the Upside

BrightSpring’s raised outlook and operating momentum support the earnings case, but valuation and integration demands limit the room for mistakes. Shares trade at 34.8X projected current-year earnings, and slower margin conversion could challenge that multiple.



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BTSG currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with a Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of A. Its Value Score of B is also favorable. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

These indicators align with positive estimate revisions, including a 6.5% increase in the current-year earnings estimate over four weeks, but they do not remove reimbursement, valuation or integration risks.

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BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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