BTSG or ALHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Medical Services stocks are likely familiar with BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) and Alignment Healthcare (ALHC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Alignment Healthcare has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that BTSG is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

BTSG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 26.78, while ALHC has a forward P/E of 101.06. We also note that BTSG has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ALHC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66.

Another notable valuation metric for BTSG is its P/B ratio of 4.14. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ALHC has a P/B of 20.3.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BTSG's Value grade of B and ALHC's Value grade of C.

BTSG is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that BTSG is likely the superior value option right now.

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BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.