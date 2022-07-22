US Markets

BT's joint venture with Warner Bros Discovery won't face in-depth UK antitrust probe

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it would not refer BT Group's BT.L deal to combine its sports broadcasting business with Warner Bros Discovery DISCA.O for an in-depth investigation.

