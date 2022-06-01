Oil

BT's joint venture with Warner Bros Discovery faces UK antitrust probe

Yadarisa Shabong
June 1 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had started investigating BT Group's BT.L deal to combine its sports broadcasting business with Warner Bros Discovery DISCA.O.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it had until July 28 to make its phase 1 decision as to whether the joint venture between the country's biggest broadband and mobile provider and the U.S. company will result in lesser competition in the UK.

