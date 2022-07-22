Markets

BT's joint venture with Warner Bros Discovery cleared by competition watchdog

James Davey Reuters
Britain's competition watchdog on Friday approved BT Group's deal to combine its sports broadcasting business with Warner Bros. Discovery.

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog on Friday approved BT Group's BT.L deal to combine its sports broadcasting business with Warner Bros. Discovery DISCA.O.

BT, the country's biggest broadband and mobile provider, agreed a sports broadcasting tie-up with Discovery in May after months of discussions with the U.S. media company.

In June, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) started what it calls a Phase 1 investigation on whether the joint venture would reduce competition in Britain.

The CMA said on Friday it would not refer the deal to a in-depth Phase 2 probe.

BT Group and Warner Bros. Discovery welcomed the decision.

