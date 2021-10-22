BTS drops Sony for Universal - WSJ

Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Korean megaband BTS has dropped Sony Group 6758.T for marketing and distributing and agreed to a deal with Universal Music Group UMG.AS, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Sony Music and Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

