BTS drops Sony for Universal - WSJ

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Korean megaband BTS has dropped Sony Group 6758.T for marketing and distributing and agreed to a deal with Universal Music Group UMG.AS, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Sony Music and Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

