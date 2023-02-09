BTS agency HYBE to become largest shareholder of K-pop rival SM Entertainment

Adds share moves, details

SEOUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South Korean entertainment company HYBE 352820.KS said on Friday it will acquire shares worth 423 billion won ($334.51 million) in its rival SM Entertainment 041510.KQ to strengthen its position in the K-pop industry.

The move makes HYBE the largest shareholder of SM Entertainment, owning a 14.8% stake.

HYBE and SM Entertainment shares were up 4% and 14%, respectively, as the market opened following the announcement.

HYBE is the agency that manages K-pop mega band BTS.

Earlier this week, South Korean tech firm Kakao Corp 035720.KS said it would acquire a 9.05% stake in SM Entertainment to pursue joint projects including global K-pop auditions.

($1 = 1,264.5200 won)

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Hyunsu.Yim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.