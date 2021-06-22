BTRS Holdings (BTRS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BTRS Holdings Inc (Symbol: BTRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.26, changing hands as low as $13.89 per share. BTRS Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTRS's low point in its 52 week range is $10.02 per share, with $19.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.