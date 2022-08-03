BTRS Holdings (BTRS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BTRS Holdings Inc (Symbol: BTRS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.66, changing hands as high as $6.72 per share. BTRS Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTRS's low point in its 52 week range is $3.95 per share, with $12.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.68.

