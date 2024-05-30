News & Insights

BTQ Technologies Reports Filing Delays

Sonora Gold & Silver (TSE:BTQ) has released an update.

BTQ Technologies Corp. has announced a delay in filing their audited annual financial statements for 2023 and the interim financial statements for Q1 2024, with anticipated completion dates of June 3 and June 10 respectively. The company is providing bi-weekly updates in compliance with the Management Cease Trade Order and confirms no new material changes or insolvency proceedings. BTQ specializes in post-quantum cryptography solutions to protect against the security threats posed by quantum computing.

