$BTM stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BTM stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,358,307 of trading volume.

$BTM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BTM:

$BTM insiders have traded $BTM stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDON TAYLOR MINTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 353,322 shares for an estimated $757,016 .

. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT BUCHANAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,000 shares for an estimated $33,125 .

. MARK JAMES SMALLEY (Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,109 shares for an estimated $3,037.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $BTM stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $BTM on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.