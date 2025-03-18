$BTM stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BTM stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,358,307 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BTM:
$BTM Insider Trading Activity
$BTM insiders have traded $BTM stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRANDON TAYLOR MINTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 353,322 shares for an estimated $757,016.
- CHRISTOPHER SCOTT BUCHANAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,000 shares for an estimated $33,125.
- MARK JAMES SMALLEY (Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,109 shares for an estimated $3,037.
$BTM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $BTM stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELCH CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC/NY added 432,073 shares (+480.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $699,958
- CROSSINGBRIDGE ADVISORS, LLC removed 372,000 shares (-61.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $602,640
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 263,714 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $427,216
- 272 CAPITAL LP added 254,041 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $411,546
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $405,000
- DIAMETRIC CAPITAL, LP removed 242,792 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $393,323
- METEORA CAPITAL, LLC removed 221,017 shares (-90.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $358,047
