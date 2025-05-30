$BTM stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BTM stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,265,885 of trading volume.

$BTM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BTM:

$BTM insiders have traded $BTM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDON TAYLOR MINTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 178,322 shares for an estimated $305,373 .

. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT BUCHANAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 62,000 shares for an estimated $87,679 .

. MARK JAMES SMALLEY (Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,109 shares for an estimated $3,037.

$BTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $BTM stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BTM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

