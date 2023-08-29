BTIG Upgrades Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.25% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is 154.21. The forecasts range from a low of 117.16 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 31.25% from its latest reported closing price of 117.49.

The projected annual revenue for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is 7,057MM, a decrease of 1.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1865 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zimmer Biomet Holdings. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBH is 0.35%, an increase of 5.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 223,993K shares. The put/call ratio of ZBH is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,223K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,432K shares, representing a decrease of 13.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,712K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,946K shares, representing an increase of 26.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 1,452.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,512K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,498K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 4.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,966K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,897K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 4,864K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,922K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

