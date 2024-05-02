BTIG Upgrades Upwork (UPWK)

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2024, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Upwork (NasdaqGS:UPWK) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.04% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Upwork is 19.38. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 62.04% from its latest reported closing price of 11.96.

The projected annual revenue for Upwork is 915MM, an increase of 32.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upwork. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPWK is 0.27%, an increase of 10.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 124,252K shares. The put/call ratio of UPWK is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ancient Art holds 5,590K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,858K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 3.00% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,597K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,597K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,600K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,449K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,611K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 70.41% over the last quarter.

Sofos Investments holds 3,894K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Upwork Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Upwork is the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations.

