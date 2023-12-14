BTIG Upgrades TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, BTIG upgraded their outlook for TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.33% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for TripAdvisor is 20.30. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.33% from its latest reported closing price of 18.07.

The projected annual revenue for TripAdvisor is 1,748MM, a decrease of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in TripAdvisor. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRIP is 0.13%, an increase of 16.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.96% to 116,515K shares. The put/call ratio of TRIP is 2.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,271K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company.

Par Capital Management holds 5,200K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,400K shares, representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 4.01% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 5,116K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,705K shares, representing an increase of 27.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 28.14% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 4,176K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,184K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 3.57% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,786K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TripAdvisor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

