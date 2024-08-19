BTIG Upgrades Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.31% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Taylor Morrison Home is $69.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 13.31% from its latest reported closing price of $61.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Taylor Morrison Home is 6,410MM, a decrease of 13.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 896 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taylor Morrison Home. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMHC is 0.30%, an increase of 114.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 120,436K shares. The put/call ratio of TMHC is 3.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,426K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,424K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 12.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,345K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,262K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 7.58% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 3,239K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,011K shares , representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 5.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,207K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,214K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,844K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,676K shares , representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 53.04% over the last quarter.

Taylor Morrison Home Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for six years running (2016-2021). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, the Company serves consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Its unwavering pledge to sustainability, its communities and its team—outlined in the 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report—extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come. CONTACT: Alice Giedraitis

