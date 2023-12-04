BTIG Upgrades Stewart Information Services (STC)

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2023, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.60% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stewart Information Services is 52.53. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 9.60% from its latest reported closing price of 47.93.

The projected annual revenue for Stewart Information Services is 2,712MM, an increase of 16.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stewart Information Services. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STC is 0.17%, an increase of 5.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 35,797K shares. The put/call ratio of STC is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,834K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STC by 7.08% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,661K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,672K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STC by 12.48% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,357K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,354K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STC by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,179K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 41.07% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,090K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares, representing a decrease of 51.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 49.09% over the last quarter.

Stewart Information Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, Stewart offers the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. Stewart believes in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™

