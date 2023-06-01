BTIG Upgrades Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Q2 Holdings is 30.26. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.91% from its latest reported closing price of 29.12.

The projected annual revenue for Q2 Holdings is 659MM, an increase of 12.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q2 Holdings. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTWO is 0.19%, a decrease of 9.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.25% to 73,597K shares. The put/call ratio of QTWO is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,641K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,795K shares, representing an increase of 23.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 3,315K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 12.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,481K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares, representing a decrease of 11.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 23.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,287K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,816K shares, representing a decrease of 23.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 89.62% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,218K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,184K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 83,208.45% over the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder - from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world.

