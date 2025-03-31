BTIG Upgrades Progyny (PGNY)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Progyny (NasdaqGS:PGNY) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.98% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Progyny is $27.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 23.98% from its latest reported closing price of $22.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Progyny is 1,612MM, an increase of 38.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progyny. This is an decrease of 109 owner(s) or 15.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGNY is 0.14%, an increase of 15.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.07% to 108,046K shares. The put/call ratio of PGNY is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 6,878K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,783K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,009K shares , representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 3,676K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493K shares , representing an increase of 32.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 54.93% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 3,458K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,265K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430K shares , representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Progyny Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Progyny is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. The company is redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.