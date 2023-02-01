BTIG Upgrades New Fortress Energy (NFE)

On January 31, 2023, BTIG upgraded their outlook for New Fortress Energy from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.61% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Fortress Energy is $70.83. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 82.61% from its latest reported closing price of $38.79.

The projected annual revenue for New Fortress Energy is $3,973MM, an increase of 60.82%. The projected annual EPS is $5.43, an increase of 303.93%.

New Fortress Energy Declares $0.10 Dividend

New Fortress Energy said on November 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 6, 2022 received the payment on December 20, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $38.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.26%, the lowest has been 0.67%, and the highest has been 8.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.17 (n=113).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are large shareholders doing?

Great Mountain Partners holds 32,459,846 shares representing 15.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 13,399,317 shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,348,833 shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,155,123 shares, representing a decrease of 24.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 4,382,800 shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,376,500 shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 32.67% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,116,300 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,463,000 shares, representing a decrease of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Fortress Energy. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 7.89%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NFE is 0.5740%, an increase of 54.9810%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 112,665K shares.

New Fortress Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New Fortress Energy Inc. is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities.

