BTIG Upgrades Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NasdaqGS:IART) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.86% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Integra LifeSciences Holdings is $28.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 63.86% from its latest reported closing price of $17.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Integra LifeSciences Holdings is 1,728MM, an increase of 10.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra LifeSciences Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IART is 0.14%, an increase of 6.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.15% to 90,481K shares. The put/call ratio of IART is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,433K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,887K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,338K shares , representing an increase of 14.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,514K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,126K shares , representing an increase of 11.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,090K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,220K shares , representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 33.17% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,429K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,919K shares , representing a decrease of 143.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 67.29% over the last quarter.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, CerebroFlo®, Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MatriStem UBMTM, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, and VersaTru®.

