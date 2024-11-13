BTIG Upgrades On Holding (ONON)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, BTIG upgraded their outlook for On Holding (NYSE:ONON) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.09% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for On Holding is $52.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $69.14. The average price target represents an increase of 0.09% from its latest reported closing price of $52.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for On Holding is 2,060MM, a decrease of 4.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in On Holding. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 14.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONON is 0.40%, an increase of 11.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 183,237K shares. The put/call ratio of ONON is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 11,175K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company.

Select Equity Group holds 7,418K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,768K shares , representing a decrease of 45.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 15.93% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,050K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,292K shares , representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 85.03% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,047K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,253K shares , representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 15.54% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,709K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,833K shares , representing a decrease of 23.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 0.96% over the last quarter.

On Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Eleven years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear’s circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on. On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

