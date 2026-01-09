BTIG Upgrades H2O America (HTO)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, BTIG upgraded their outlook for H2O America (NasdaqGS:HTO) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.18% Upside

As of December 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for H2O America is $63.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 25.18% from its latest reported closing price of $50.52 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in H2O America. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTO is 0.14%, an increase of 9.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 36,193K shares. The put/call ratio of HTO is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amundi holds 2,185K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares , representing an increase of 43.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTO by 47.90% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,853K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,870K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTO by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 1,448K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTO by 14.38% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,315K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares , representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTO by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 1,022K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTO by 29.73% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.