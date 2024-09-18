BTIG Upgrades GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC)

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, BTIG upgraded their outlook for GE HealthCare Technologies (NasdaqGS:GEHC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.89% Upside

As of August 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for GE HealthCare Technologies is $96.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.89% from its latest reported closing price of $86.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GE HealthCare Technologies is 20,624MM, an increase of 5.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,973 funds or institutions reporting positions in GE HealthCare Technologies. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEHC is 0.25%, an increase of 6.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 462,639K shares. The put/call ratio of GEHC is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 54,147K shares representing 11.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,992K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 16.64% over the last quarter.

General Electric holds 30,531K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 21,053K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,060K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 18.23% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 16,713K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,814K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 11.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,735K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,609K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 15.87% over the last quarter.

